Coronavirus COVID-19 increases with 253 confirmed cases in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — As of 3:35 p.m. this afternoon the reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has increased to 253 in Wyoming with seven coming from Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health website.

WDH is reporting 87 probable cases and Sweetwater County staying at three. Below is the list by county.

(The first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; second shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.)

Albany: 4

Big Horn

Campbell: 10 (3)

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4 (8)

Crook: 3

Fremont: 40 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Hot Springs

Johnson: 9 (2)

Laramie: 58 (23)

Lincoln: 4 (4)

Natrona: 30 (8)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 12 (3)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 7 (3)

Teton: 53 (19)

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5 (3)

Weston

Recovered cases have now reached 129. 19 of the 23 possible counties have confirmed cases. There are still no recorded deaths in Wyoming. For more information and statistics click here.

Information was provided by WDH.