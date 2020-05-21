Coronavirus-related death in Washakie County nursing home brings Wyoming total to 12

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — A Washakie County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement

The older man was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak. Testing has so far identified five cases among facility staff and six cases among residents.

There have now been 12 reported deaths, 608 lab-confirmed cases and 193 probable cases reported so far among Wyoming residents.

Advertisement

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who do not yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.