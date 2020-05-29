Coronavirus-related death in Fremont County raises Wyoming total to 16

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the death of another Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Advertisement

The older woman had been hospitalized and did have certain health conditions that put her at a higher risk of severe disease in connection with COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 16 coronavirus-related deaths, 682 lab-confirmed cases, and 209 probable cases reported so far.

Wyoming residents should follow WDH recommendations to help avoid becoming ill and to help avoid spreading COVID-19 in our communities.

Advertisement

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.