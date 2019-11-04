Coroner rules Aubree Corona’s death as an accident

FREMONT COUNTY, WYOMING (Oct. 4, 2019) — . The Fremont County Coroner’s report confirmed last week that Aubree Corona’s manner of death an “accident” and the cause of death were “complications of environmental exposure and hypothermia.”

The body of Corona, 28, of Green River was found on Aug. 20 about 1.3 miles from her vehicle in the Leeds Creek area of Fremont County.

Corona reportedly became disoriented on mountain roads after leaving a Sublette County campsite headed to Pinedale on July 13, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

She ended up crossing Union Pass into Fremont County and stopped in Dubois, where she got directions. Her vehicle was discovered mechanically disabled on Aug. 17, most likely a result of driving on rough mountain roads.

Additionally, the coroner’s report indicated Corona had Oxycodone, Delta-9 THC and Gabapentin in her system. These are not noted as contributing factors in her cause of death.