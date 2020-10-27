Costume Skate at RS Family Rec Center on Halloween

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 27, 2020) – Looking for something fun to do before taking the kids out for trick or treating this Halloween? Stop by the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center for a Halloween Costume Skate.

Advertisement

The event takes place from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and be sure to dress up in your costume!

Enjoy a free skate by bringing in two cans of soup, which will be donated to the local soup kitchen.

Admission to enter the rec center is either a membership or the daily fee.

Children 6 years old or younger get in for free. Kids between the ages of 7 years old and 18 cost $4, along with students. Adults cost $7.

The Family Recreation Center is located at 3500 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.