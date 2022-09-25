Cougars stop Cowboys win streak

University of Wyoming photo

September 25, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday night with a 38-24 road loss to #19 ranked BYU. Wyoming is now 3-2 on the season (1-0 in the Mountain West). The Cougars raised their record to 3-1.

“We had had a competitive first half, and to beat BYU on the road, we need to be able to stay on the field,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Defensively, we need to play and go after contested balls. We need to tackle better, and some of that has to do with BYU’s ability. This is a hostile environment and is a tough place to play. We will hang together as a football team and get ready for San Jose State in War Memorial Stadium next week.”

The Poke’s offense was held to 278 total yards, 124 rushing, and 154 passing. Sixty-nine of those rushing yards came in the first quarter. BYU’s offense accumulated 525 total yards, 337 coming via the passing game.

Wyoming was led by running back Titus Swen with 78 yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Andrew Peasley was 14-of-27 passing for 154 yards while tying a career-best with two touchdown passes, one to wide receiver Josh Cobbs and the other to tight end Treyton Welch. Both of those touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.

Game Scoring

Wyoming grabbed the first lead of the game, 3-0, on a 28-yard first-quarter field goal by John Hoyland. BYU would take a 7-3 later in the quarter when Cougar running back Christopher Brooks scored on a six-yard run.

In the second quarter, UW would regain the lead 10-7 when Wyatt Wieland ran into the end zone from four yards out with 13-03 to play in half. But with just four seconds remaining in the half, BYU would take back the lead, 14-10, on a Jared Hall to Brayden Cooper pass play.

The third quarter would belong to the BYU offense as they increased their lead to 28-10 on a three-yard and a nine-yard touchdown pass.

The Cowboys would respond with a Peasley to Welch, 19-yard TD pass just six seconds into the fourth quarter, cutting the Cougar lead to 28-17. The Cougars, though would put the game away on a 68-yard scoring pass with 5:31 left in the game. The Poke’s final score would come on a four-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to Cobbs with 3:15 on the game clock. BYU added a 25-yard field goal at the 1:24 mark to end the scoring.

BYU quarterback Jarren Hall ended the game 26 of 32 for 337 yards, and four touchdown passes. Hall now has over 4,000 career passing yards. Cougar running back Miles Davis carried the ball 13 times for a game-high 131 yards.

Up Next

Wyoming will meet San Jose State next Saturday evening in Laramie. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Spartans upped their record to 2-1 with a 34-6 non-conference home win over Western Michigan (1-3). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4 p.m.