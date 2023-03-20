Council and Commissioners meetings are in session tomorrow

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners is set to be held tomorrow morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the Green River County Courthouse. Green River and Rock Springs City Councils are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow in their chambers.

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners’ agenda will include the award of the 2023 Crack Seal Project, filing of the Positions and Salaries from Agencies Receiving County Funding, Gateway D2.2 Proposed Transmission Line Project, and more.

County Board of Commissioners complete agenda

Rock Springs City Council will be commendation the Rock Springs Miner’s U-14 Rock Springs Bantam Team B-State Hockey Championship, a Public Hearing regarding a request for Preliminary/Final Plat approval for the Aspen Mountain Medical Center Subdivision, located near College Drive and Stagecoach Boulevard, Request from Engineering/Operations & Public Services for approval of a quote from Infinity Power & Controls for an Energy Efficiency Street Light Retrofit, and more.

Rock Springs Council complete agenda

The Green River City Council will have a presentation about the St. Christophers Highway Report, a Public Hearing on questions or concerns in regards to the proposed amendments to Section 5 (specifically, 5.e. “Final Plat”) and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Code of Ordinances, and more.

Green River Council complete agenda