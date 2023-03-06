Council and Commissioners meetings are in session tomorrow

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners are set to be held tomorrow morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the Green River County Courthouse. Green River and Rock Springs City Councils are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow in their chambers.

Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners’ agenda will include Combined Communication 2022 report, Sweetwater County Conservation District Annual Report, and the Volunteer Fire Assistance grant agreement for GRFD.

County Board of Commissioners complete agenda

Rock Springs is set to open the bids up for a vehicle leasing agreement to consist of 18 vehicles over a one-year period, as well as the annual Combined Communications report, and the St. Christophers highway report.

Rock Springs Council complete agenda

In Green River, the council will be reviewing and accepting the Green Belt master plan, discussing the approval of a first responder and law enforcement mental health support grant, as well as the Combined Communications 2022 report.

Green River Council complete agenda