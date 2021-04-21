Council approves contract with DeBernardi Construction for 1st segment of Bitter Creek Project

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 19, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council voted to approve a $5,040,192.90 contract on Tuesday with DeBernardi Construction Company to construct the first segment of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

The scope of the project includes excavation, in-stream profile improvements, bank stabilization, revegetation and armoring. The project will consist of excavation to widen the south flood channel bank, construct a creek-side maintenance trail, access point trails and a sidewalk.

There will also be a 144-foot pedestrian and utility bridge crossing the creek, a new parking lot and trailhead, a recreational bike park of around two acres and utility pipeline relocations for water and gas.

The work of the first segment of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project is to be completed by Dec. 17, 2021.

Before the vote to approve the contract, Councilman Brent Bettolo of Ward IV proposed to amend the resolution to eliminate the bike path park area of the construction. The amendment would put the bid at $4,960,892.90.

Councilman Keaton West of Ward IV, Councilman Larry Hickerson of Ward III, Councilman David Halter of Ward III and Bettolo voted to approve the amendment.

Councilman Tim Savage of Ward II, Councilman Tim Robinson of Ward I, Councilwoman Jeannie Demas of Ward I and Mayor Tim Kaumo voted no to the amendment.

Councilman Rob Zotti of Ward II abstained from the amendment vote and the vote on the resolution. The amendment motion failed due to the tie.

At the city council meeting on April 6, councilmembers listened to four bidders for the project. DeBernardi Construction Company had the second lowest bid.

The lowest bidder for the project was Coleman Construction Inc., which is located in Rock Springs. Their bid was around $4.506 million.

The largest bid came from Lewis & Lewis Inc. coming in at around $7.139 million. Lewis & Lewis is located in Rock Springs.

Reiman Construction from Cheyenne placed a $6.193 million bid on the project.