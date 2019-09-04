Countdown To Cowboy Kickoff: Meet The Bobcats Of Texas State

Laramie, WY (9/4/19) – After opening the season in grand fashion with a 37-31 over SEC foe Missouri last Saturday, the Wyoming Cowboys will head to San Marco, Texas for a matchup with the Bobcats of Texas State.

Advertisement

Saturday’s contest is set for a 5:00 p.m. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed on 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday’s contest will mark the fourth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming took the last matchup in 2017, 45-10. Last season Texas State was 3-9 overall, 1-7 in the Sun Belt Conference West standings. Texas State returns 20 starters from 2018 including eight starters on offense and 10 on defense along with two specialists.

The Bobcats opened the season last Thursday falling at #12 rated Texas A&M, 41-7.

Advertisement

The Bobcat offense was paced by quarterback Gresch Jensen, as he was 20-of-31 passing for 160 yards with one touchdown against Texas A&M. He threw two interceptions in the contest. Wide receiver Hutch White added seven catches for 60 yards averaging 8.6 yards per catch. Trevis Graham Jr. added four catches for 53 yards and added one touchdown. Running back Anthony Taylor added 19 yards rushing on seven carries for 2.7 yards per rush.

Defensively, Khambrail Winters led the team with eight tackles on the evening. Linebacker Bryan London II added four tackles and an interception. He was on the Butkus Award Watch List to start the season.

Advertisement

Punter Seamus O’Kelly punted the ball seven times averaging 35.6 yards per kick. He recorded one punt inside the 20 yard line.