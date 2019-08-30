Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys Look To Make Early Season Statement Against Missouri

Laramie, WY (8/30/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the 2019 season on Saturday hosting the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-M and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the kick-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Cowboys come into the contest riding a four-game winning streak from the 2018 season where they finished 6-6. Missouri is coming off a 2018 season in which they finished 8-5 including an appearance in the Liberty Bowl where they lost 38-33 to Oklahoma State.

Missouri will be only the second SEC team ever to make an appearance at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys hosted Mississippi back in 2004 with the Pokes coming away with a 37-32 win. The other twelve times Wyoming has played an SEC team have been on the road. Overall the Pokes are 3-10 against SEC competition, including last year’s 40-13 loss at Missouri.

The Mizzou Tigers will be playing for pride this season as they are not bowl eligible due to an NCAA punishment. An investigation discovered, in 2015 and 2016, a tutor handled school course work for 12 Missouri athletes, not all football players.

This weekend also marks the Hall of Fame Weekend at Wyoming. The 26th class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday night in ceremonies at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. This year’s inductees will also be recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game.