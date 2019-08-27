Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys Looking To “Stripe Out” War Memorial Saturday

Laramie, WY (8/27/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the 2019 season at 5:30 p. m. on Saturday hosting the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com

A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is planned for the season opener versus Missouri. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut.

Tickets to Wyoming Football games are available by going online at: GoWyo.com/tickets; by emailing [email protected]; by calling (307) 766-7220.

Saturday’s game marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC opponent. The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.