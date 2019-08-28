Countdown To Kickoff: Meet The Cowboys Opponent, Missouri Tigers

Laramie, WY (8/28/) – The Wyoming Cowboys open their 2019 football season Saturday by playing host to the Missouri Tigers. Last season the Tigers defeated the Pokes 40-13 in Columbia, Missouri. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Tigers return 13 starters from a team that finished with an 8-5 overall mark, 4-4 in the SEC East, in 2018. In all, Missouri returns 51 letter winners. The Tigers finished last season winning four of their last five games with the only loss coming in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl falling to Oklahoma State by a score of 30-3.

This year s Mizzou has been selected to finish third in the SEC East, behind only Georgia and Florida. The Tigers averaged 36.6 points per game last season allowing 25.5 points per game. Missouri averaged 481.8 yards of offense per game, while defensively the Tigers allowed 388.5 yards of total offense per contest.

Advertisement

Missouri’s offense is highlighted by transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. The former Clemson signal-caller heads to Mizzou with a 16-2 career record. Bryant ran for 665 yards last season with 11 touchdowns for Clemson in their drive to the national championship.

Junior tight Albert Okwuegbunam and senior offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms were named Preseason All-SEC First Team. Okwuegbunam recorded 43 catches for 466 yards in nine games. Running back Larry Rountree was named Third Team Preseason All-SEC, as he rushed for 1,919 yards in two seasons.

Advertisement

The Missouri defense is led by Cale Garrett, as the First Team All-SEC selection recorded 112 tackles last season with 6.5 tackles for loss. DeMarkus Acy was a Second Team-All SEC selection last season. He led the team and ranked seventh in the SEC with three interceptions on the year, including one he ran back 76 yards at Tennessee.