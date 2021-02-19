Country singer Tracy Byrd to play Broadway Theater

Advertisement

February 19, 2021 — Country singer Tracy Byrd is scheduled to play at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs on Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets for the acoustic concert will be available soon, with announced pricing at $25 to $45.

Tracy Byrd had many country music hits from the ’90s, including “Holdin’ Heaven,” “Lifestyles of the Not so Rich and Famous,” “The First Step,” “Watermelon Crawl,” and “The Keeper of the Star’s” which won the Academy of Country Music’s “Song of the Year” award in 1995.

According to the Downtown Rock Springs URA, ticket information will be released soon.