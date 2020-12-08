County attorney, sheriff question wordage of statewide mask mandate

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sheriff John Grossnickle question the writing of Governor Mark Gordon’s statewide mask mandate, which was issued on Monday, Dec. 7.

Advertisement

“In order to successfully prosecute a mask mandate case, the prosecution would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person not wearing a face covering does not suffer from a medical or mental condition, or disability, that prohibits them from doing so. How can we prove that if the order itself prohibits the investigation and collection of evidence into this exception?” Erramouspe stated in an open letter on Tuesday.

Section 8(e) of the statewide public health order states, “a person is not required to provide any documentation or explanation demonstrating that the person cannot wear a face covering for any medical condition, mental health condition, or disability.”

Grossnickle, who sent an open letter regarding Sweetwater County’s extended mask mandate, state that both are unenforceable as written.

“The issue is that this public health order is unenforceable from a law enforcement perspective because it doesn’t allow our deputies a way to separate those who are exempt from the mask requirement from those who are willfully violating it,” he stated.

Both county leaders want to remind the public that their position on the issue is a reflection of their ethical obligations as elected officials and not a statement regarding the validity of face coverings in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full joint statement below