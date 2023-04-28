County Attorney to present recognition awards during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is an annual event that is observed across the United States to raise awareness about the rights and needs of crime victims and to promote the resources and services available to support them. This week is an important opportunity to acknowledge the impact that crime has on individuals, families, and communities and to demonstrate our commitment to providing victims with the support they need to heal and recover.

One of the key goals of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is to increase public awareness of the impact of crime on victims and their families. Crime can have a profound and lasting effect on its victims, including physical and emotional harm, financial losses, and social isolation. By raising awareness of these impacts, we can help to reduce the stigma associated with victimization and encourage victims to seek help and support.

Another important goal of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is to promote the resources and services available to support victims of crime. There are a wide range of resources available to victims, including victim advocates, counseling services, and financial assistance programs. By promoting these resources, we can ensure that victims have access to the help and support they need to recover from the trauma of crime.

In addition to raising awareness and promoting resources, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is also an opportunity to advocate for policy changes and reforms that can improve the way that victims are treated within the criminal justice system. This includes advocating for laws and policies that prioritize victim safety and well-being, provide meaningful victim participation in the criminal justice process, and ensure that victims are treated with dignity and respect throughout the process.

Tomorrow, after the Run with the Badges 5k in Green River, I will be presenting recognition awards to local law enforcement officers, and victim advocates, who have exhibited exemplary work over the past year that have had a positive impact on the victims of horrific crimes. Please join us Saturday after the race, at Expedition Island in Green River, as we recognize and honor the advocates, victim coordinators and law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to ensure that the victims, and their rights, are protected.

Daniel Erramouspe – Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney