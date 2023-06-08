County Commissioners file for new assessment regarding Buckboard adjustment

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Government Zoom Broadcast – Tony and Jennifer Valdez

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In recent uproar, Ashley National Forest announced the consideration of a boundary adjustment of the Buckboard Marina’s special use permit. At this time, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners filed for an Environmental Assessment which allows time to analyze potential effects of the adjustment as well as provide adequate time for the public to be involved in the process.

As told by Ashley National Forest, “The adjustment would remove water acreage and add areas of land to the east and south, including part of the South Buckboard areas that is currently used for dispersed camping. The adjustment would increase the permittees authorized acreage by 3 acres (increasing it from 77 acres to 80 acres).” In April the Board of County Commissioners asked for an extension period where they submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain copies of the previous permits along with the new proposed permits for the boundary. The board came to the conclusion that the public has not had adequate time for the public and public agencies to comment on this adjustment due to 36 CFR 251.54(g)(2)(ii).

The Board was also greeted at their meeting by Tony Valdez, current owner of Buckboard Marina. Valdez first began explaining that Buckboard Marina is on federal land through Ashley National Forest. The current contract they are under establishes a 80 acre lease, but currently they are only obtaining 77 acres. After going through documents, Valdez approached the Federal Government asking where the 77 acres are when the 44 acres of water evaporates. This is when Valdez approached the government asking for piers to be established within those exposed acres along the shorelines.

“This is not about a land-grab, this is about a business, a small business, trying to survive.”

A more in-depth explanation on the boundary adjustment can be found here.

Map of the boundary adjustment

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously voted at their meeting to send an official comment letter to Ashley National Forest. Within this letter, the Board has asked the National Forest to not authorize the special use permit as a Categorical Exclusion (CE) and initiate an environmental assessment. This letter also states, according to 36 CFR 251.56(a)(1)(ii)(B), that the 1/4 mile buffer from the new boundary to not be instated.

The full letter can be viewed here: