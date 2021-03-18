County Commissioners offering 3 $1,000 scholarship for Class of 2021

Advertisement

March 18, 2021 — Applications are now being taking for the Class of 2021 Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship program. The Board of County Commissioners will select three local students to receive a $1,000.00 scholarship during their May 4, 2021 meeting.

Applicants can use the scholarship money to attend the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming Community Colleges and cannot be deferred. All forms and letters of recommendation must be submitted no later than April 26, 2021. Incomplete applications can not be accepted.

Applicants are asked to fill out the application completely, do not staple, fold, or double side print the application. Click the link below to view the fillable form application.

2021 COUNTY COMMISSIONER SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION- FILLABLE FORM.pdf

Completed applications are to be mailed to:

Board of County Commissioners

80 West Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 109

Green River, WY 82935

The application also requires the following:

(1) Recommendation letters from two people, of which at least one must come from a high school teacher or high school principal.

(2) Endorsement of your high school Principal or Counselor.

