County Commissioners sign Castle Rock ambulance service agreement

November 3, 2022 — Wyo4News has received a copy of the Ambulance Service Agreement between Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Hospital District (CRHD) for ambulance service. The five-year agreement began on July 1, 2022, and continues until June 30, 2027.

According to the agreement, CRHD will furnish and provide Ambulance Service to all persons who reside in Service Area on a twenty-four (24) hour, seven day a week basis. In providing the Ambulance Service, CRHD will provide and Advance Life Support ambulance and sufficient drivers and Emergency Medical Technician personnel (Paramedic and an “EMT” and collectively the “EMT”s) to furnish Ambulance Service. CRHD shall have the right to bill, collect from, and retain any money from patients or third-party payers for Ambulance Services CRHD provides under this agreement, to the extent such Ambulance Services are reimbursable by patients and third party payers.

The agreement also states that CRHD will be the exclusive provider in the Service Area for ground Amblunace Services dispatched through the County’s 911 center or other County emergency, fire or law enforcement department communications.

The signed agreement states, The County will budget for and pay CRHD a support payment in the maximum amount of $1,800,000 per annum. The agreement also states that the amount may vary depending on annual revenue projections by CRHD, positive revenue projections by CRHD, and if Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) ceases to provide CRHD with all emergent and non-emergent patient transports from MHSC.

The agreement calls for payments to CRHD to be pro-rated to a monthly fee, with invoices by CRHD to be submitted on the 1st of each month. You can see the full contract below.