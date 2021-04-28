County COVID vaccination clinics taking place today and Thursday

Advertisement

April 28, 2021 — Sweetwater County will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic today and Thursday at Sweetwater Community Nursing Services, 333 Broadway Suite 110, in Rock Springs.

The vaccinations are available for walk-in from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also go online at www.wyoapptportal.org to schedule an appointment.

Both the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at each clinic for anyone 16 and up. If you are signing up for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, your first dose has to have been received prior to April 13th, 2021.

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health, 48 in the entire state. Sweetwater County’s active case count was 45, with two hospitalizations.