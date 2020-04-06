County data available on UW website

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 6, 2020) — Details about the University of Wyoming’s interaction with the state’s 23 counties are available online.

The data include enrollment at UW and throughout the state via distance education; alumni totals; local educational programs and projects; local economic impact; and student financial aid and employment numbers.

To view a complete list for each county and also Wyoming totals, go to www.uwyo.edu/govcom/county/.

For more information, contact Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for communications and marketing, at (307) 766-2929 or [email protected].