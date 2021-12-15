County Governing bodies question Castle Rock about ambulance services takeover

Photo courtesy of Castle Rock Ambulance Service

December 15, 2021 — During an intergovernmental Zoom meeting Monday night, county governing bodies questioned Castle Rock and the County Board of Commissioners about the level of service and funding for the proposed take over of Sweetwater Medics by Castle Rock Ambulance Services.

“One of the things we want to make sure of is that we are getting the level of care that we always have been,” said Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo.

Bailie Dockter, Castle Rock Medical Center CEO, responded that she gets that question from the community a lot.

“My question to you would be, is there a concern that our licensure isn’t as high as Sweetwater Medics? Because we do have the same level of licensure. Both of us are an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance service.” ALS has superior service abilities and advanced life support supplies to manage the critically ill or injured.

Chairman of the County Board of Commissioners, Randy (“Doc”) Wendling, also had an answer.

“The Commission is expecting that service will continue at the quality that the citizens have come to expect. So, we’re committed to making it work even if we can’t get an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) ironed out right away, and even if we can’t determine where the funding is coming from.”

Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley was concerned about a county-wide mill levy.

“It makes sense that we expand the boundaries of the Castle Rock Hospital District,” Wamsley said. “I’m just not sure that the western part of the city would appreciate another three mills for a service they’re already paying for. So, I’m curious, is that what the Commission is looking at?”

Wendling expressed that it is too premature to answer that question.

Concerning the level of care that residents would receive, Dockter purported that people assume that Sweetwater Medics is the only service that provides a paramedic level of care.

“That’s not the case,” said Dockter. “Currently, Sweetwater Medics has three full-time paramedics, and Castle Rock has two.” She explained that it is the same level of care, considering the ratio of staff and calls received by the two entities. Additionally, she explained that a paramedic is not necessary on every single call.

“I think that at the end of the day, what we’re looking at here is just making sure we get enough staff for our ambulances in the way that they need them, but we are not looking at cutting the level of care by any means,” said Dockter.

Dockter related that the transfer of business would take approximately six months. She also stated that by the end of the month, they would have an official proposal to the Commission by the end of the month.

This portion of the Zoom meeting concluded with two Sweetwater County mayors acknowledging that this has been a long process. They also expressed gratitude that the plan was being worked out.

“We’ve been going down this road for a long time,” said Kaumo. “Thank you, everybody, for helping to make this work, and I’m sure we’ll work out eventually what this is going to cost and how we’re going to fund this. It’s nice to know that we’re somewhat closing the door on a plan.”

Green River Pete Rust shared similar sentiments.

“It’s been a long journey, and we have excelled at the work that has been done in recent weeks and have made amazing progress,” said Rust. “We’ll see how things progress, and we’ll participate in whatever way is fair manner.”