County Historic Museum To Celebrate Thursday’s D-Day 75 Anniversary

From Dick Blust, Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Green River, WY (6/5/19) – Tomorrow (Thursday) marks the 75th anniversary of “Operation Overlord,” the cross-channel invasion of France. To remember the June 6, 1944 event, a local World War II reenactor will be at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Denny Pace of Green River, dressed in a period-authentic 82nd Airborne uniform, will be present all day Thursday. He will explain the weapons and equipment used by American paratroopers that day.

D Day History

The first day of Operation Overlord was called “D-Day”. D-Day involved over 156,000 American, British, and Canadian troops, nearly 7,000 ships and landing craft, and 2,395 aircraft and 867 gliders that transported airborne troops. It was the most famous amphibious assault of all time.​

Operation Overland resulted in over two million Allied troops in France by the end of August.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Admission is free. Summer hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.​