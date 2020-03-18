County Historical Museum closed to the public, outreach programs continue

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Mar. 18, 2020) — In accordance with the resolution approved by the Sweetwater County Commission, until further notice, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will be closed to the public in response to COVID-19.​

Museum Director Brie Blasi said the museum is taking these measures to protect the well-being of museum staff and the public. “But in order to continue our service to the Sweetwater County community, we will still offer research services as usual via email and telephone,” she said, “and we are developing outreach programs related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County history for the homebound, especially homebound students.”​

​Museum staff can be reached via email at [email protected] or by phone at (307) 872-6435. Residents can keep informed on updates and outreach efforts at the museum website, www.sweetwatermuseum.org , or the museum Facebook page.