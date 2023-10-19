County jail changes service providers for residential communications

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Detention Center today announced an upcoming change in communication service providers for offenders housed at the facility. The variety of communication services provided to residents housed at the detention center remains unchanged.

Effective Thurs., Oct. 26, the sheriff’s office will, however, use a new prepaid communications service provider, NCIC Inmate Communications.



For facility residents, all outgoing phone calls (local, long-distance, and international) will be billed at a per-minute rate, with no connection fees. Like the current system, incoming calls (except voicemail) and three-way calling are prohibited.



The per-minute calling rates are billed by NCIC Inmate Communications as follows: $0.16 per minute for all calls in the United States; $0.25 per minute for calls to Mexico and Canada; and, $0.35 per minute for all other international calls.

Like the current system, the new system also allows for virtual visitation and messaging. Video visits and multimedia messaging rates are billed by NCIC Inmate Communications as follows: $0.30 per minute for video visits; $0.25 per text message; and, $0.35 per multimedia (picture and video) message. There is no limit on how many messages and photos may be sent, and they are received instantly. For those who hold a balance on the current prepaid communications system, ViaPath, please consider withdrawing or transferring your funds to a new NCIC prepaid account.



For more information, or to set up an NCIC prepaid account, please visit NCIC Inmate Communication’s website at account.ncic.com, or call their customer service at (800) 943-2189.