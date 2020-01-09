County law enforcement tally 8 arrests, stop 205 cars over New Year’s holiday

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — As part of a county-wide, multi-agency Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation over the long New Year’s Holiday, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 205 vehicles and arrested 8 impaired drivers.

During the six-day operation, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued 20 speeding citations, 3 safety belt citations and issued 146 warnings, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release.

There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater County over the holiday.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are wrapping up a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort for 2019 that will continue again in 2020. The New Year’s Holiday operation was the last of six planned operations in Sweetwater County for 2019.

Operations for 2020 will start with the Superbowl.

The purpose of the operation was to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers.

Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.