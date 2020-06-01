County libraries and CFAC buildings open to the public today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Library System will be opening their buildings in Rock Springs and Green River today with limited services and added safety protocols in place. Even with the buildings open, the libraries curbside service will continue to operate.

Some library services will be limited to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Fewer patron computers will be in use, meeting rooms will not be available, and no in-person programs will be held at this time.

All three county libraries will be kicking off their summer reading programs today.

In addition, the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs will also be open to the public beginning today.

Hours of operation at all four facilities will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s noon to 4 p.m.