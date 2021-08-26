County looking for Election Judges for this November

August 26, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Elections office is looking for residents to be Election Judges for the upcoming election this November.
To qualify, the resident must be a registered voter in Sweetwater County, attend an Election Judge training class, and be available to work on November 2, 2021 (election day).
Election Judges will be compensated $185 for their November 2 time plus $30 for a meal. In addition, individuals will be paid $30 for attending the training class.
If interested or for more information, contact the Sweetwater County Election Office at 307-872-3733 or email at [email protected]