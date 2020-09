Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — Starting Friday, October 1, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will be switching to its winter hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, in Green River. In addition to Sundays and Mondays, under winter hours, the Museum is also closed on national holidays. Admission is free.