County Museum board meetings to continue online, museum outreach programs expanded​

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum Board of Directors will be conducting their monthly meetings on an online platform until COVID-19 related restrictions on public gatherings are lifted, Museum Director Brie Blasi said on Tuesday. The details for these public meetings, including instructions for how to join, will be posted on the museum’s website. ​

​

On March 19 the Museum launched its new digital/online outreach program called “Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach.” Though the museum is temporarily closed to the public, through media releases, its Facebook page, its website, and its new YouTube channel, the museum is providing links to online videos, websites, articles, and other resources related to the history of Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The museum is also producing its own ongoing series of video and slideshow presentations, such as “Guns of the Old West” and “Wyoming Places and Place Names,” all available online at no charge.​

​

Blasi reaffirmed the museum’s commitment to “provide informative, educational, and entertaining historical material county-wide via the Internet,” including another new feature introduced on Facebook and Twitter yesterday, #SWwyominghistorytrivia. The Museum will post regular trivia questions related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County history, challenging people to test their knowledge and post their answers.​

With Sweetwater County schools now offering online classes, the museum staff reminds education professionals and parents who home-school to know they are here to help with, for instance, additions to digital lesson plans and lesson material – indeed, anything that will support schools’ and home-schoolers’ online classroom programs. Anyone with requests for particular content is encouraged to contact the museum. ​

​

The museum can be reached via email at [email protected] , or by phone at (307) 872-6435.​

​

To view the museum’s website, go to www.sweetwatermuseum.org – its Facebook page is at [email protected] , and the new YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA.