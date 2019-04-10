County Museum Director Visits Her Great-Grandparents’ Birthplace

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – April 10, 2019) Like so many in Sweetwater County, Brigida (Brie) Blasi, the Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, is descended from immigrants who came to southwest Wyoming to work in the coal mines.

Though she has been to Italy before, Blasi had never visited the Dolomite valleys of the northern Italian Alps. In March, Blasi traveled to the township of Cloz (Val di Non) in Trentino, the birthplace of her great-grandfather, Cesare Angeli, who emigrated to Superior in 1909. In 1924 Cesare returned to Trentino to marry Orsola Angeli and they returned to Superior together. They had four daughters and lived the rest of their lives in Sweetwater and Carbon counties. Blasi is the first person in her family to visit the region since 1924.

“I have always wanted to see where my great-grandparents came from. It’s not the same to look at photos. I grew up surrounded by stories about these people, and that feeling of connection to people I never had the chance to meet was very influential in my decision to become a historian. That’s what we do as museum professionals; we connect people with the past in a way that is meaningful to them today. It was really an amazing experience to be in Cloz,” Blasi said.

Blasi’s visit to Trentino was the subject of an article on Rai News, a national Italian news service, which can be found (in Italian) here.