County Museum hosted appreciation dinner

Museum Executive Director, Dave Mead, speaking at the County Museum’s appreciation dinner on Friday.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 22, 2024 — Nearly 50 guests attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s “thank you” dinner Friday evening at the Hitching Post in Green River for its volunteers and board members.

Dave Mead, the museum’s executive director, expressed his thanks and appreciation for their support and hard work in everyday operations and special projects, including aiding the museum with its annual 3rd Grade History Fair, exhibit creation, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) program, school presentations, and digitizing the museum’s extensive photo collection.

“We’re very grateful for everything our volunteers do for us and for the commitment of our board members,” Mead said.

During the evening, museum staff also memorialized the life and achievements of the late Ruth Lauritzen, who served as Museum Executive Director from 1985 to 2015.