County Museum hosting special Christmas tree ornament craft-making event​

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 24, 2019) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a free Christmas craft event next Saturday at the museum in Green River.
Adults and children are invited to take part in “Make-and-Take an Ornament.” Participants will create their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments, which they can take home for their own holiday trees.
Participants will be assisted by museum staff. Children will make ornament-size paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone Christmas trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies.” All materials will be provided.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For more information, call (307) 872-6435.