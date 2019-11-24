County Museum hosting special Christmas tree ornament craft-making event​

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 24, 2019) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a free Christmas craft event next Saturday at the museum in Green River.​

​ Advertisement

Adults and children are invited to take part in “Make-and-Take an Ornament.” Participants will create their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments, which they can take home for their own holiday trees.​

Participants will be assisted by museum staff. Children will make ornament-size paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone Christmas trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies.”​ All materials will be provided.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. For more information, call (307) 872-6435. ​