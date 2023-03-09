County Museum recognizes Women’s History Month – second in a series of profiles

Catherine Chaussart

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — March is Women’s History Month, and in observance, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is presenting a series of profiles throughout the month from Sweetwater Women, by Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida R. Blasi.

Sweetwater Women, which covers the lives of over 100 women who figure prominently in Sweetwater County history, is available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Museum bookstore and from Amazon.

Catherine Chaussart – Sweetwater County’s First Woman Commissioner

“Catherine Chaussart was Sweetwater County’s first female commissioner, serving from 1953 to 1961. Appointed to fill his unexpired term after the death of her husband, Mrs. Chaussart won the next election. “Born in Kansas in 1909, Catherine was a resident of Superior, where she married. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and was a school teacher in Superior for eleven years. She also operated a grocery store in Superior for twelve years. Serving on several boards and community groups during her life, she was remembered fondly for her service when she died in 1966.”