County museum reopens after brief shutdown

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River reopened Tuesday after a brief closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

Museum Director Dave Mead said that the same full measures in place since June 15 remain active to ensure the safety of museum visitors.

In May and June museum staff reorganized the gallery to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor.

The County Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free.