County Museum sponsoring special World War II exhibit 

Photo by Sweetwater County Museum

[Press Release] Wyo4news staff, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is sponsoring a special one-day exhibit on Saturday, November 12, commemorating Veteran’s Day.

Denny Pace of Green River has been a World War II reenactor for over 15 years. He has compiled an extensive collection of gear, clothing, and weapons used by American paratroopers of the Second World War era, particularly the 82nd Airborne Division, all of which will be displayed at the museum. WW II paratroopers jumped with an incredible amount of gear and weapons, including an M-1 rifle or an M-1 carbine, a Model 1911A1 .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, fragmentation grenades, knives, and a bayonet, a canteen, a shovel, a flashlight, maps, a compass, a three-day supply of K-rations, an emergency ration packet, a gas mask, a helmet, a first aid kit, a main parachute, a reserve parachute, and an anti-tank mine.

The public is invited to stop by and check out this remarkable exhibit. The museum is located at 3 Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Tuesday to Saturday, except for major holidays, and admission is free. The museum will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.