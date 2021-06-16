County Museum to host the latest installment of “Preserving our Precious Possessions”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will soon be hosting a special event at the Broadway Theater at 618 Broadway in Rock Springs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19th, Museum Curator Amanda Benson will present the latest in her “Preserving our Precious Possessions” series, when she will discuss preservation, care, and storage of pop culture collectibles, such as comic books, trading and sports cards, action figures, vinyl records, and vintage toys.

Benson said that whether an old comic book or baseball card has mostly sentimental value or is a prized collectible, it’s important for people to protect their investment.

Information will be provided on storage techniques and supplies across a wide range of items.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advance registration is not required, and admission is free.

For more information, call or email the County Museum in Green River at (307) 872-6435 or send an email to [email protected].