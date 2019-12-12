County Museum to host Winter Wonderland open house​

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) — A Winter Wonderland Open House event has been set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​

The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The open house will give families a chance to explore the museum’s exhibits, check out the gift shop for unique Christmas gift ideas, and enjoy hot chocolate, cider, and cookies from Daily Knead.

The museum staff has also prepared a special informative PowerPoint presentation with a wintertime theme.​

Children will be making their own paper winter crafts to take home, including bookmarks, snowman refrigerator magnets, and snowman snowflakes. All materials will be provided, and there is no charge.​

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Routine winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.​