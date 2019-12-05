County Museum to remain open for Mayor’s Tree Lighting event

Submitted by Dick Blust, sweetwatermuseum.org

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River will remain open Friday evening, December 6th, for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting event next door at the Clock Tower Mall on East Flaming Gorge Way.​

The annual tree lighting event will begin at 5:30 PM, and the museum will remain open until 7:00 PM.​

​Museum Director Brie Blasi invites everyone to stop in at the museum, check out this year’s special “Old Time Christmas” exhibit, and visit the museum’s gift shop for a great selection of unique Christmas gifts.​