County Museum to reopen

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (June 12, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is set to reopen to the public on Monday, June 15.
Museum Director Brie Blasi said that full measures will be in place to ensure the safety of Museum visitors.
Blasi explained that Museum staff spent the last week reorganizing the gallery to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor.
Only two groups or parties will be admitted to the gallery at a time. Once those groups have completed their tour, the next can begin their own visit.
“Our goal is to keep the experience of a tour of the Museum as normal as possible for everyone,” Blasi said. She encouraged anyone with questions to contact the Museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]
The County Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free.