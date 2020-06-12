County Museum to reopen

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (June 12, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is set to reopen to the public on Monday, June 15.​

Museum Director Brie Blasi said that full measures will be in place to ensure the safety of Museum visitors.​

Blasi explained that Museum staff spent the last week reorganizing the gallery to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor.​

Only two groups or parties will be admitted to the gallery at a time. Once those groups have completed their tour, the next can begin their own visit.​

“Our goal is to keep the experience of a tour of the Museum as normal as possible for everyone,” Blasi said. She encouraged anyone with questions to contact the Museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]

The County Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge way in Green River. Summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and closed on Sundays and national holidays. Admission is free.​