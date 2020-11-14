County museum to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 14, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. Pending results of testing, the museum should reopen next week for visitation.

An announcement will be made when the museum reopens.

At that time, normal winter hours will resume. Those hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed on Sundays, Mondays, and holidays. The museum is free to the public. Museum visitors will continue to be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the building.

For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org, its Facebook page at [email protected], and YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA.