County museum’s trunk or treat parade entry combines Halloween and history

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 1, 2020) — An estimated 1,500 people attended Green River’s Trunk or Treat Halloween Parade Saturday morning, and the entry of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, “Bill Taliaferro’s Haunted Sheep Camp,” highlighted in a fun, seasonal way an important part of Sweetwater County and Wyoming’s old west history: the sheep industry.

In 1870, Wyoming’s sheep herds amounted to only about 6,000, but by 1900 that number had grown to 5,000,000, and many of the sheep operations were located in south-central and southwest Wyoming, including Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

The sheep camp (or sheep wagon) was invented in 1884 by a Rawlins blacksmith named James Candish. A forerunner of today’s SUVs and camp trailers, horse-drawn sheep camps were ingenious, mobile housing units complete with wood-burning stoves, folding tables, benches, bunks, and storage cabinets – everything sheepherders needed in for their lonely work tending the huge flocks.

Bill Taliaferro of Rock Springs loaned his vintage sheep camp to the Museum for the parade, and the staff converted it to a parade entry combining Halloween and history.

The County Museum in Green River features exhibits on the history of sheep, cattle, and farming operations in Sweetwater County, this year’s “Day of the Dead” ofrenda exhibits, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit about women’s suffrage in America, an extensive display about John Wesley Powell, and much, much more. Hours at the Museum, located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.