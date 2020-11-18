County prosecutor will not prosecute violators of mask mandate

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 18, 2020) – Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney, stated in a letter that he will not prosecute anyone for violating the mask mandate, which was issued by the county public health officers on Wednesday.

“This decision is based purely on the parameters of my position and not a statement regarding the validity of face coverings in dealing with Covid-19. I am the County Attorney, not an epidemiologist or a healthcare worker. My opinion on whether face coverings work, or don’t work, has no bearing on this decision,” stated Erramouspe in a letter.

He went on to mention that he understands the topic of wearing masks is a “hot button” for many in the community and that he urges everyone to exercise respect.

“Respect for the rights of the business owner requiring face coverings to be worn in their business. Respect for the fellow American who feels face coverings are an infringement of individual rights; and respect for those who feel they need to be mandated for the greater good,” he stated.

“In Wyoming, we are proud of our independent nature and the strong adherence to individual rights and accountability; a trait lacking in other parts of the country. This sentiment includes the right for others to operate their business as they see fit, or to have an opinion in how we choose to lawfully conduct ourselves.”