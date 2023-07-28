County Republicans pick 3 candidates for vacant Commissioner’s seat

July 28, 2023 — Three Republican names have been announced as candidates to fill the vacant seat on the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. They are Jon Doak, Taylor Jones, and Jeff Ramaj. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Commissioners will interview all three candidates. According to the current Commissioner’s agenda, Jon Doak will be interviewed at 11:35 a.m., Taylor Jones at 11:45 a.m., and Jeffery Ramaj at 11:55 a.m.

The vacant seat on the board came about from the recent resignation of Republican Lauren Schoenfeld, who resigned from the board for a position in Governor Mark Gordon’s Office in Cheyenne.

From the Sweetwater GOP website:

In accordance with Wyoming § 18-3-524, the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee called and held a meeting at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting was to select three (3) persons qualified to fill a vacancy in the office of County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The public was invited to attend.

By law, the list of the three qualified candidates selected at this meeting was forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County, who will, in turn, appoint one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

Eight (8) qualified applicants applied for candidacy. A rigorous process was applied to this selection with five minute speeches from all candidates and a question and answer session. A total of 59 ballots were cast in the primary vote, which reduced eight (8) candidates to six (6) candidates. The remaining six (6) candidates participated in a second question and answer period. A total of 59 ballots were cast in the final vote for the top three.

Therefore, the three (3) nominees selected by the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee are:

Jon “KC” Doak

Taylor Jones

Jeff Ramaj

Congratulations to our nominees! Now they are onto the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners for their process to select from the three (3) nominees for an appointment to the Board of County Commissioners to fill the vacancy.