County still in need of Nov. Election Judges

September 14, 2021 — The Sweetwater County Elections office is still seeking residents to be Election Judges for the upcoming election this November.

To qualify, a resident must be a registered voter in Sweetwater County, attend an Election Judge training class, and be available to work on November 2, 2021 (election day).

Election Judges will be compensated $185 for their Nov. 2 work plus $30 for a meal. In addition, individuals will be paid $30 for attending the training class.

If interested or for more information, contact the Sweetwater County Election Office at 307-872-3733 or email at [email protected].