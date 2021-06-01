County Treasurer announces resignation and retirement from public service

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) – Longtime Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter announced his resignation from public service on Tuesday to begin retirement.

Advertisement

In a letter to the Sweetwater County Commission and the residents, Slaughter stated “it has been an honor and a privilege serving the residents of Sweetwater County for the last 33 years.”

He continued, “I have enjoyed the interaction with the public and the nature of a job that was never boring. It is with some reservation and anxiety that I resign my position as Sweetwater County Treasurer to begin the next phase of my life, in retirement. My last day serving in this prestigious capacity will be July 1, 2021.

“My intent is to remain in Sweetwater County, as that is my home. I hope to be able to travel, see more of my family, play a little more golf and enjoy all the outdoor activities that our area has to offer. I look forward to seeing many of you out and about in the county, albeit, in a different capacity.”