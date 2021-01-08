County’s COVID-19 death total is climbing, health experts report

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 8, 2021) – Another nine COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the past several weeks, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said the Wyoming Department of Health recently confirmed the deaths of nine Sweetwater County residents. The county’s confirmed death toll now stands at 24 and continues to rise.

A Rock Springs woman, age 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 6-12

A Green River man, age 61-75, died the week of Dec. 13-19.

A Green River man, 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 20-26.

A Green River man, age 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 20-26.

A Green River woman, age 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 20-26,

A Green River woman, 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 20-26.

A Green River man, age 61-75, died the week of Dec. 20-26.

A Green River woman, age 76 or older, died the week of Dec. 27-Jan 2.

A Rock Springs man, age 45-60, died the week of Dec. 27-Jan 2.

“So far, 24 people in our community have died,” said Dr. Jean Stachon, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer. “These are people we know. This is devastating. These are our friends and people we have known for a long, long time.

“We all said good riddance to 2020, but don’t think we left COVID-19 behind,” Stachon said. “Unfortunately, any changes that are made takes weeks or months to see. We’re still going to see the effects of the holidays. You just can’t let your guard down. Even those lucky enough to be vaccinated won’t see immunity for at least six weeks.

“The worst could be ahead of us. Our percent positivity remains one of the highest in the state,” she said. “We still are in the high-transmission categories. Please continue to wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.”

As of this morning, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported five patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health, Sweetwater Memorial and Sweetwater Cares Coalition Facebook pages, or go to sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwatercares.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.