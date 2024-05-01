Cover those spring plants due to freezing nighttime temperatures

May 1, 2024 — Wyo4News

If you decided to plant early this year, the National Weather Service in Riverton has some bad news for you. The forecast calls for a good threat of damage to crops/plants this week. Below-freezing area temperatures can be expected tonight, Thursday and Friday nights. If you have plants that are sensitive to the cold, be sure to protect them.

Locally, after a high today in the low 50s, nighttime lows are expected to fall into the mid-20s tonight.

Thursday will again warm to the low 50s, then drop to the upper 20s during the night and early morning hours on Friday. There is also a 20% chance of snow showers Thursday night, which will increase to 40% Friday morning. Little or no accumulation is expected. Overnight, low temperatures could again fall below the freezing point Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be warmer with nighttime lows in the 40s and Saturday and Sunday high temperatures near 70.