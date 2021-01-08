COVID-19 cases in SCSD#2 have ‘significantly dropped,’ says superintendent

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 8, 2021) — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer said COVID-19 cases within the school district has significantly dropped.

“The numbers of students and staff members that are out this week due to reasons related to covid have significantly dropped, compared to the numbers before winter break. We will continue to monitor and update the public as changes occur,” he stated.

Prior to Christmas break, Barringer reported 14 active coronavirus cases within the school district and that 92 that were being quarantined because of them.