COVID-19 cases in SCSD#2 trending downward

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 12, 2021) – The number of students and staff members in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 who quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or symptoms are down from last week, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer.

“SWCSD#2 number of students and staff continue to trend downward. There are 18 staff and students that are quarantined due to COVID exposure or symptoms.”

On Feb. 5, it was reported that a total of 24 people in the school district were in quarantine.